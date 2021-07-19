I Am An Actor, Not A Ritualist — Yul Edochie

Ace Nigerian movie star and filmmaker, Yul Edochie, has emphasised that he is just a very good actor and not a ritualist.
His statement stems from the fact that he has gained popularity by portraying movie roles as a ritualist.

In an Instagram post, the actor stated that he is a very good actor and not a ritualist because people often send him messages asking how they can do money rituals.

The son of Nollywood’s living legend, Pete Edochie, said:

Some people are sending me messages begging me to show them where they can do money rituals.
Come on now guys, come on.
Na film I dey act.
Just like American action films where one man will defeat a whole city of bad guys.
Na storyline be that, e no dey happen.
.
Is it now a crime to be a good actor?
Make I no chop
���
Na wa for una oo.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRev0Z5H5Dw/?utm_medium=copy_link

