“I Am Too Shy! Am I Normal?”

I’ll be 24 next month. The problem now is that am too shy. I don’t have confidence. I don’t have any girlfriend (am too shy to speak to a lady). You can wrongly accuse me and i will went away crying.

I am the first born of a family of six. A man once accused me of sleeping with his wife (the woman in question senior my mama) and i was like “me ? Me ? Me ? ” and I went inside crying.

The only friend i have is my phone. The thing is affecting me seriously. I can’t eat in public. I can’t insult. I can’t even look at your face to talk anything…. I talk alot inside… Am an online keyboard wariorr..

One boy was telling me yesterday to join ‘cult’ to improve. Though am thinking of it. People take me for a fool. Nairaland is my best website.

Please doctors in the house, is there any drug or medication that i can take to make me overcome shyness ?…