I can’t remember the number of men I have slept with-Blessing Okoro

Nigerian relationship coach, Blessing Okoro CEO has kicked against dating a number of guys at the same time.

She maintained that people who date more than one person always feel confused. She added that such people have not achieved anything for themselves let alone give a good account of what they have used their lives for.

According to Blessing CEO, people do not believe her whenever she says that she can’t remember the number of people she has slept with. She revealed that the number of men she has slept with will not be more than 7 and she clearly recalls what transpired that led to their sexual advances.

Blessing CEO in a live video said;

“The only thing that some ladies have done for 5 years is sleeping with different men. They can’t give a good account of their lives and they would later say that men are wicked. Some people have not bought a car for themselves despite sleeping around.

When I tell people that I can’t remember the number of people I have slept with, they think that I am joking. They are not even up to seven. I can also remember what happened between us that led to it.”