‘I Didn’t Kill Usifo Ataga’ – Chidinma Makes U-Turn, Denies Killing Super TV CEO

I Didn’t Kill Usifo Ataga- Chidinma Denies Killing Super TV CEO

The suspected killer of Usifo Ataga, Chidinma Ojukwu has denied killing the late CEO. Recall that when Chidinma was arrested by Policemen initially, she confessed to killing the CEO. However, in a new interview with Crime Fighters, Chidinma explained that she didn’t kill Ataga. This new interview has come as a shock to many Nigerians, owing to the fact that the suspect actually confessed to stabbing the deceased multiple times in her first confession.

Read what she said in her new interview below,

“I went to withdraw money from the ATM and when I was leaving, he locked the door after me. When I came back, I noticed that the door wasn’t locked and the duvet was on the floor. The couch was facing the door and the bed was stained with blood already. The floor was bloody and the TV was on. The room was disarranged like someone broke into it. I was afraid that if I raised an alarm, I would be arrested for the crime. I packed my things and left the room. I took the bag that contained his ID card and bank statements. I took his phone and later I withdrew more money from his atm. He already told me that he was going to give me the money. There was no 5 million naira in my account. I don’t have anything to do with his death. I know someone did it, but I don’t know who the person is. I don’t know what happened when I went to buy the food. I did not kill him. I believe someone knew where we were and waited for me to leave to do what they did. I decided to take the blame initially because I was scared. No one is influencing my statement.”

You can watch the interview below :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oF_VARq3siA