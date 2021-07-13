I Do Not Believe In One Nigeria – Charly Boy

Self-styled entertainer and activist, Charles Oputa aka Charly Boy has said he does not believe in one Nigeria.

In an exclusive chat with the 70-year-old Area Father, he said his submission is as a result of the current happenings in the country, which have continued to reoccur over the last four decades.

“No, I don’t (believe in one Nigeria) because we are in bed with strange fellows who don’t understand us and we don’t understand them,” Charly Boy said.

The singer, who is working on the release of a new EP, said he has no regrets about the life he has lived.

“No, I will do it over and over again. I love my life. I love how I have unfolded over the years,” he said.



https://thenationonlineng.net/charly-boy-i-do-not-believe-in-one-nigeria/