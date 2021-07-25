“I Feel Like Quitting My Job”!

Hi all, I need your advice. I work for an online university that pays USD equivalent 230,000 as per today’s aboki exchange rate. Now, just recently my immediate supervisor was sacked and replaced by an Indian lady who is making the work so difficult to the extent that I hate remembering work. I have been in this job for close to 5 years and I have never felt this bad about the job. Right now I feel like quitting and focusing on my other hustle, although this will mean halving my monthly income. Anyone with a similar experience to share, or advice to give?

