I Got Gay Tendencies & Kissed Ibrahimovic & He Slapped Me, – Van Der Meyde

– Andy van der Meyde and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were Ajax stars in the early 2000s

– The pair butted heads frequently, but it didn’t stop the Dutchman pulling pranks

There aren’t many players who would smooch a sleeping Zlatan Ibrahimovic now, but Andy van der Meyde wasn’t too afraid to prank the big Swede back in his Ajax days.

The pair were team-mates from 2001 to 2003 at the Dutch club, where ‘Ibra’ began building his reputation as one of the greatest strikers of his generation.

Both in their early twenties at the time, Van der Meyde and Ibrahimovic were big egos amongst a fiery dressing room which featured huge prospects like Rafael van der Vaart, and they were known to butt heads.

That didn’t stop the Dutch winger trying to provoke the striker he was providing on the pitch, and has revealed he once earned a slap for his goading.

‘When we were at Ajax, I always sat next to Zlatan on the bus,’ told Dutch TV show VTBL.

‘Once when he was sleeping I got gay tendencies and just kissed him on the mouth. Seconds later, I got a couple of slaps.’

While the great Swede went on to build a legendary career, still racking-up the goals for AC Milan at 39, Van der Meyde’s went down another path.



