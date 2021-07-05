I Have No Rancour With Fayemi – Adeniyi Adebayo

Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo discounted insinuations of the cold war between him and the governor, Kayode Fayemi. He was the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment.

He and Fayemi are together and consult each other on how Ekiti can move forward and on how the All Progressive Congress (APC) can retain the capacity to consolidate the achievements that have occurred since its return to power in 2018.

Adebayo also dismantled the rumored he was planning to contest for the Governor’s seat in 2022 during an enlarged meeting of APC stakeholders held at the Government House last weekend in Ado Ekiti, Adebayo also dispelled the rumour making the rounds that he was planning to contest for the governorship seat again in 2022.

He urged all leaders and members of the APC to be as united as a bunch of broom, which is the symbol of the party to ensure it wins the governorship poll scheduled for June 18, 2022, to ensure continuity of progressive policies, programmes and projects in the state.

Adebayo said rather than seek another term in office, he would work with other APC elders, chieftains and members to produce a worthy successor for Fayemi next year which he described as his own “fourth term.”

The ex-governor described Fayemi’s first tenure as his own “second term” and the present tenure as his “third term while an APC victory at the 2022 poll would be his “fourth term.”

Adebayo denied any Fayemi rift and said, “Fayemi Kayode and I are one. Between us there is no division. We always work together and constantly consult on political and governance issues in the state and nationally.”

Adebayo stressed that continuity and consolidation are necessary to ensure that Ekiti is firmly established along the long-range path to development that was recognized locally and globally and that all stakeholders needed assistance.

However, Adeniyi Adebayo called for a change in political and governance generation to allow young people to become greater participants, stating that the APC platform is a genuine chance for them.

Fayemi warned party members against split trends in addressing the meeting and stated that the party needs a unity of purpose to win in the polls next year.

The governor called on the APC, by describing it as one, to stop advocating for certain leaders on their own personal agenda but to work for the corporate agenda to ensure that the party would attract the electorate to ensure the victory of future elections.

He said intra-party caucuses named “JKF Tokan-Tokan” and “Adebayo Original” should not be promoted again, for example, “there’s only a single APC structure in the government.”

