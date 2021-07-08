‘I Just Asked My Crush Out And She Obliged Me, What Do I Do Next?’

Well it didnt take up to an hour asking her out and she gave me a yes. But I am lost and confused as to what to do next.

This would be my very first real relationship and I dont want to screw it up. This babe is special and well versed in almost every topic of discussion. She tickles my brain with her intelligence and I want to quit old odd escapades with desperate girls and start a real relationship.

Thing is, I dont know how to go about it.

Day 1 she said YES

Day 2 I dont have an idea of how to get it started.

Do I call her or text her or send her money or gifts or take her out shopping or swimming

I m already scared that my relationship with her may end even before it starts. I need ideas guys.

Help me!!!

Wahala no dey finish !!!