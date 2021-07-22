Wonders shall never end. I feel i have just shot myself on the foot.

nairalanders i need help. i keep receiving debit alerts of 30k every month

it all started when i personally suscribed to numero, text me, adobe photoshop, tinder, vpn360, emily dates and many other paid app.

it is on auto monthly renewal and my debit card is networked to it on google playstore.

nemesis started when my phone got stolen 4months ago. i left my suscription on before the incident and now i cannot reverse it without the stolen phone.

i keep having high BP same time, same date every month as debit alerts flood my Email.

please how do i disable this nonchalant and heinous shit suscription suff?