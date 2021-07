Hello nairaland members.please I need serious advice from the core IT guys.

Please,is the CompTIA series as relevant as the Cisco here in the Nigerian labour market.i was also at aptech and the prices of their training programs were very much higher than that of New horizons.

Please I wish to know if anyone as tried both centers before,and what the experience was like.

Please I need ur advice on this

