I Need Career Advice On Which Country To Travel To

Hello guys, let me go straight to the point without wasting much time.

I’m a programmer working and living in Nigeria but I recently got a job in Europe, Spain to be precise with an opportunity to travel and live in Barcelona.

Every documentation has been concluded pending the issuance of a travel visa .

But I recently got another opportunity to work in Germany, Berlin to be precise with a higher pay although the documentation has not commenced yet.

Right now I’m confused on which of the offers to choose and I need advice please.

The offer from Spain is 90% set while that of Germany is about 50% ready but both of them are very feasible.