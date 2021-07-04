“I Promised I’ll Smoke You Out” Asari Dokubo Mocks Nnamdi Kanu (VIDEO)

Niger Delta activist and leader of the Movement for Emancipation of Niger Delta, MEND Asari Dokubo has expressed satisfaction with the recent re-arrest of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, saying he (Dokubo) promised to smoke him out from hiding.

Asari Dokubo also accused Mazi Nnamdi Kanu of defrauding ‘Biafrans’ a lot, stating that he receives defence funds without giving an account of the spending.

In a viral audio message obtained by ABN TV, the Ijaw nation activist further accused Nnamdi Kanu of demanding payment from all Biafrans on monthly basis in order to be part of the Biafra nation when actualized.

“You are demanding that all Biafrans should pay money to you on monthly basis or they will not be allowed to enter Biafra.

“Doesn’t that make you a con man, an extortionist? Now you allege, the law says he who alleges must prove, that you gave me N20 million, video doesn’t lie. When I started it last year leading to election, you were so cowardly not to respond to me. You sent your followers to respond to me and they said a lot of things and I demanded the evidence that I demanded N200 million from you.

“I have never been a member of IPOB, you gave me N20 million, tell us is it by bank transfer, is it by cash, who brought the cash to me. I’m waiting. Produce the evidence” he challenged Nnamdi Kanu.

Describing Kanu as a liar and a con man, he also challenged him to show what he does for a living.

“Where are you working? Who is paying you? Where do you get the money to gallivant everywhere? Do you pick money? Do you print money? Or does money fall from heaven?

“You called me a pipeline contractor, yes we make billions. So which one are you doing” he queried further.

He accused Nnamdi Kanu of preying on the gullibility of innocent Biafrans by extorting money from them.

Asari Dokubo said Nnamdi Kanu and his family lost nothing in the Biafran war, insisting that his (Dokubo) family lost a lot including his grandmother, an outstanding Kalabari princess whom he said was nearly executed.



