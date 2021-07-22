I Started Dating My Wife When I Was Living In One-Room – Obi Cubana (Video)

Obi Cubana: I Started Dating My Wife When I Was Living In A One-Room Apartment (Video)

Business mogul, Obi Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana has stated during an interview that he started dating his wife, Ebere Iyiegbu when he was living in a one-room apartment with four other guys, IgbereTV reports.

He said that for his wife, “it wasn’t about the money.”

The couple have 4 sons now and are doing well financially.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eZEugr4UEX0

https://igberetvnews.com/1396129/obi-cubana-started-dating-wife-living-one-room-apartment-video/