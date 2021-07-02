I Used To Hawk Gala & Mineral – Comedian Sirbalo (Before & After Photos)

Instagram comedian, Obotuke Timothy, popularly known as Sirbalo Comedy took to his Instagram handle to share the story of his humble beginning, IgbereTV reports.

Sirbalo Comedy revealed that he used to hawk sausage rolls and soft drinks along Mile 2 to Iyana Iba in Lagos, before his breakthrough.

He wrote;

“God is Good. I remember 2012 – 2013. When I use to hawk GALA and MINERALs along MILE 2 to IYANA IBA LAGOS. God the Greatest. I even wear STAR HAND BAND”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQwmj9an4YY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link