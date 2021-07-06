I Want Argentina – Neymar Says As Brazil Goes Through To 2021 Copa América Final

‘Brazil will win’

Defending champions Brazil, who beat Peru to lift the trophy in 2019, are looking to win their 10th Copa América title, having played nine finals in the last 14 editions of the competition.

The hosts will go on to face the winner of the second semifinal match on Wednesday between Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Colombia.

“I want Argentina, I am cheering them on,” Neymar said. “I have friends there, and in the final, Brazil will win.”

Both sides last met in a Copa América final in 2007, when Brazil won 3-0 against Argentina with two goals from Júlio Baptista and Dani Alves, and an infamous own goal from former Argentina captain Roberto Ayala.

