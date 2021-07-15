I Want To Be A Nurse But Have A BSc In Microbiology

Dear nairalanders,

I am a graduate of Microbiology and currently serving but I want to be a Nurse as I am more passionate about that and it also has more prospect than Microbiology both in Nigeria and outside Nigeria. Please, suggest and advise me on what I can do right now. I don’t mind going to School of Nursing but will prefer any school that can offer me Direct Entry into Nursing with my Degree Certificate. But if that is not possible, I am opened to writing JAMB again and going for Nursing.

Thanks

