“I Want To Work In Japan”: Ugandan Athlete ‘Disappears’ From Camp In Osaka (Pix)

……On the note, he asked that his possessions be given to his wife back home.

On the 16th, a Ugandan player who had disappeared from a hotel in Izumisano, Osaka, who was staying at the pre-camp for the Tokyo Olympics, left a note saying, “I want to work in Japan without returning to a difficult country.”

Weightlifter Julius Ssekitoleko (20), a member of the Ugandan team who was staying in Izumisano, Osaka for the Tokyo Olympics pre-camp, disappeared from the hotel on the 16th and with his whereabouts unknown.

Regarding this, Izumisano City revealed that a memo was left in the hotel room stating, “I want to work in Japan without returning to a difficult country.”

Also, at the JR train station in Kumatori-cho, Osaka, which is adjacent to Izumisano City, sightings of a person similar to a player were sent on the night of the 16th, and when the city investigated, the player had bought a Shinkansen ticket to Nagoya.



According to Izumisano City, Julius failed to qualify for the Olympics during the training camp, and both he and his Coach were scheduled to return to Uganda on the 20th of this month.

The Ugandan team was quarantined when they arrived in Japan on the 19th of last month, and a total of two people were confirmed to be infected with the COVID-19 virus.



