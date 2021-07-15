I Welcomed Triplets, One Died — Kizz Daniel Says As His Twins Become Homeowners (Pix)

Popular singer, Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel, has revealed that contrary to reports that he welcomed twins, he actually welcomed triplets, Igbere TV reports.

The singer who have revealed much on the birth of the kids and their mother’s identity made the revelation via his Instagram account on Friday.

According to him, he welcomed 3 babies who he named Jamal, Jalil and Jelani. However, he lost Jamal just 4 days after birth.

Kizz Daniel also revealed that he bought his remaining two sons a house as a promise he made to be the best father to them.

“GOD blessed me with 3 boys a while back �� JAMAL, JALIL and JELANI (triplets). 4 days after i lost JAMAL. Nevertheless, I made a promise to him that I’ll be the best father in the whole galaxy to his brothers….. Congrats to the latest Home owners in town , Jelani and Jalil ❤️ My first gift to my sons.”



