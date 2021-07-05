‘I Will Kill Somebody Here’ – Gun-Wielding Policeman Threatens Sowore (Pictures)

A human rights activist and publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore, and others were on Monday threatened by an AK-47 wielding policeman in Abuja.

This happened close to the premises of Dunamis Gospel Church in Lugbe where they had gone to seek the release of some youths arrested by the church’s security who allegedly handed them over to officials of the Department of State Services.

The youths were arrested for wearing ‘Buhari Must Go’ T-shirts to the church last Sunday.

Sowore who was accompanied by another activist, Deji Adeyanju, was seen in a video obtained by The PUNCH addressing newsmen on the issue.

They were approached by a policeman who wasn’t pleased with their presence as he could be heard telling the activists to leave.

When his voice fell on deaf ears, he angrily said, “I will kill somebody here,” just as he complained about being captured by a reporter’s camera.



