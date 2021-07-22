I Will Make A Beautiful Bride — FFK’s New Girlfriend, Nerita Ezenwa Says (Pix)

Nerita Ezenwa, girlfriend of former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode, on Wednesday shared a picture of herself on Instagram dressed in bridal wear with a bouquet of flowers, Igbere TV reports.

Ms Ezenwa was all smiles in the picture as she posed on a couch.

I will make a beautiful bride



Her caption got many of her followers talking.

Mr Fani-Kayode recently took Ezenwa, a former beauty queen, with him to see the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

He posted photos of their meeting on Instagram.

The ex-minister started going out with Ezenwa after his relationship with another former beauty queen, Precious Chikwendu with whom he had four boys, ended last year over allegations of domestic violence among others.