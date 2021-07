A viral video captured the moment a masquerade preached the gospel of Jesus Christ while on the street, IgbereTV reports.

The masquerade who had what looked like a Bible in one hand and had a megaphone in the other hand, spoke in Igbo language, and urged the people in the street to accept the message of Christ.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=241wDSmgUwY

https://igberetvnews.com/1396698/igbo-masquerade-preaches-gospel-jesus-christ-street-photo-video/