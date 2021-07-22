Igboho And His Wife Look Pale In Cotonou Court – Eyewitness

Self-styled Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho and his wife, Rope are before the Court D’Apeal of Cotonou following the international arrest warrant issued against the former.

Vanguard learnt many of the supporters, who did not know when the Yoruba rights activist arrived in court, trooped into the courtroom to see him.

According to eyewitness account, Igboho and his wife, Ropo looked pale as they await hearing.

The court is expected to debate on the international arrest warrant issued against him.

If it is found to be in order, he’ll be extradited.

But if the warrant is defective from the legal or administrative angle, he’ll be referred before the prosecutor.

It was also learnt that since Igboho did not commit any of the alleged crimes in Benin Republic, the prosecutor will determine the next steps.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/07/igboho-wife-look-pale-in-cotonou-court-eyewitness/amp/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter&__twitter_impression=true