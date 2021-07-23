The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to produce the 12 Yoruba Nation agitators arrested and placed in detention since July 2, 2021, in court next week Thursday.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu made the order in a ruling on an ex-parte motion filed on July 8 and moved yesterday by Pelumi Olajengbesi on behalf of the applicants.

By the motion, the applicants had prayed for an order of court mandating and compelling the respondent to produce them in court for them to be arraigned.

“We equally seek an order directing the respondent (DSS) to produce the applicants and show cause why the applicants should not be granted bail.

“They have been in the custody of the DSS since 2nd July 2021,” Olajengbesi told the court.

He said the application is such that the applicants have approached the court to seek, “protection and refuge” from undue violation of their fundamental human rights.

“For about 20 days, the applicants have remained on the ground, and denied access to their lawyers and relatives” Olajengbesi submitted and reminded the court that the sole purpose of democracy is to ensure that government agencies and citizens abide by the rule of law.

“If the application is not granted, the purpose of the judiciary to protect the rights of citizens is violated,” the applicants’ lawyer stated.

After listening to the motion, Justice Egwuatu ordered the DSS to produce the applicants in court on July 29, being the next adjourned date in the matter.



https://tribuneonlineng.com/igboho-produce-12-yoruba-nation-agitators-on-july-29-court-orders-dss/amp/?__twitter_impression=true