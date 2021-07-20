Igboho’s German Wife, Ropo Adeyemo, Was Arrested With Him In Cotonou

Mrs Ropo Adeyemo, a German Citizen and wife of self acclaimed activist, Sunday Igboho, was arrested together with him.

Chief Yomi Alliyu SAN, Igboho’s lawyer, said this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Daily Trust had reported how Igboho was nabbed at an airport in Cotonou, capital of Benin Republic, on Monday night.

Alliyu accused the federal of victimising his client, narrating Interpol’s role in Igboho’s arrest.

‘It is a shocking news that Nigerian Government has gotten Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Sunday Igboho Oosa arrested by INTERPOL in Republic of Benin notwithstanding the political nature of his offene and what the DSS earlier said that they refrained from arresting him so as not to overheat the polity of Southwestern Nigeria.”

“It is advisable for the INTERPOL and Benin Republic to be aware of the savagery acts committed in our clients house in the wee hours of 1st July, 2021; between 1.00am and 3.00am; shooting their way through and killing 2 people in the process and maliciously damaging his properties in the course of that illegal invasion.



https://dailytrust.com/just-in-igbohos-german-wife-was-arrested-with-him-lawyer