IHRC Says Kenya Played No Role In The Arrest Of Nnamdi Kanu

…Says Kenya played no role in arrest of Kanu to face trial in Nigeria

…Expects FG to handle Kanu’s trial in line with laws and respect to human rights

…Resolves to monitor Kanu’s trial to ensure his rights are not violated

The International Human Rights Commission based in Geneva has admitted receiving no fewer than 25 petitions from individuals and groups worldwide in respect of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, who was recently re-arrested and repatriated to Nigeria to face trial over alleged treasonable felony.

The International human rights body said in a statement dated July 7, 2021 and seen by Vanguard on Monday night that majority of the petitions, which came from Nigeria, urged it to conduct an independent inquiry into human rights violations and possible breaches to established international and regional diplomatic protocols.

The statement which was signed by the IHRC’s Special Envoy for Africa Region, Evans M. Mutavi, and International President for Kenya, said that it accordingly, conducted an independent investigation into the matter and found out that there was no violation of Nnamdi Kanu’s human rights in the events leading to his re-arrest and repatriation to Nigeria.

“The IHRC is committed to safeguarding the rights of citizens across the globe in line with the organization’s core mandate,” the agency said.

“The commission upon investigation is unable to establish a case of human rights violation of Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya by the special Police Forces

“The Commission is convinced that the Kenyan Government played no official role in the event that led to Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest.

“The Commission expects the Nigerian Government to follow up the trial of Nnamdi Kanu in line with the country’s laws and respect to human rights.

“The commission has resolved to monitor the trial of Nnamdi Kanu to ensure his human rights are not violated by the Nigerian Government,” the IHRC stated.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/07/ihrc-receives-25-petitions-in-support-of-nnamdi-kanu/