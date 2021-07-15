Ijebu Ode King Cancels Ojude Oba 2021

The king of Ijebu Ode popularly knows as Awujale, Oba Sikiru Adetona announced the cancellation of Ojude Oba 2021. According to a confirmation from the awujale’s palace, reason for the canceling Ojude Oba is because of the new Covid 19 Delta variant that seems to be making it’s way into Nigeria and other countries. Many people will be traveling from abroad for the celebration.

Already, the University of Lagos has closed it hostel following news that some students has the Covid 19 Delta variants, GISTMASTER gathered.

Oba Sikiru is 87 years old. He became the Awujale of Ijebuland in 1960 at the age of 26. His mother (nee Onashile) hails from Ijebu Igbo and she was a sister to mother of Africa’s richest men,Otunba Micheal Adenuga Jnr.- Niyi Tabiti

The annual Ojude Oba come up second day after Ileya festival. The regberegbe consists of age group in Ijebu Ode usually display their various outlandish attire at the King’s palace. It is platform for those who has travelled from all over the world to reunite with the kins and kits at the palace. Friends reunite too as they share old memories of childhood, school life and present work experience.