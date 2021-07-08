Ikorodu Bois Win Their First Award (Photo)

Popular Nigerian Instagram comedians and mimickers, Ikorodu Bois have earned their first award, IgbereTV reports.

The group took to its official Instagram handle to share the good news.

A photo of the award was shared on their Instagram handle with the caption;

”Our first Award! Thank youuuuu so much! @thisistrendupp #ikorodutothe”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRB52KMM-9r/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The group which recreates viral contents, music videos and acts of celebrities in a hilarious way is made up of three brothers, namely; Muiz Sanni, 15, Malik Sanni, 10, and their 13-year-old cousin Fawas Aina and their eldest brother, Babatunde who is their video director.