Ikpeazu Denies Calling For Nnamdi Kanu’s Imprisonment, Set To Take Legal Action

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has described as ‘FAKE NEWS making rounds in some sections of the media that he called for the imprisonment of the re-arrested leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Describing it further as thrash, the Governor in a statement on Saturday made available to ABN TV by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu vowed to take legal action against those behind the manufacturing and circulation of the fake piece of information.

While stating that the Governor had just returned to the country on Friday after a successful investment trip, the Commissioner called on members of the public to ignore the information, insisting that the governor has not granted an interview to anyone.

“Governor Ikpeazu returned to the state yesterday after a successful investment trip abroad, as announced.

“He did not grant any interview to anybody anywhere on the subject matter.

“We are set to take legal actions against those we have identified to be involved in publishing and sharing fake news against the Governor and Abia State,” he said.



https://abntv.com.ng/2021/07/ikpeazu-denies-calling-for-nnamdi-kanus-imprisonment-set-to-take-legal-action/