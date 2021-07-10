Ikpeazu Vows To Complete Osisioma Flyover, Eziukwu, Others Soon

….Commissions Immaculate Heart Avenue Aba

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has commissioned the newly reconstructed Immaculate Heart Avenue Aba executed by his administration, in continuation of his “Kinetic Abia Inspection and Commissioning Programme”.

The Governor also assured that he will complete the Osisioma flyover, Eziukwu, Omuma, Ngwa Road, and other strategic projects initiated by his administration before the end of his tenure in 2023.

Governor Ikpeazu while addressing newsmen at the project commissioning on Friday assured the next administration that will come after him may not need to revisit the roads, saying they are constructed with rigid pavement technology as a deliberate effort to raise the quality of the projects, ABN TV reports.

While stating that the Immaculate Heart Avenue road constructed with rigid pavement technology has a life span of about 25 years, the Governor reiterated the readiness of his administration to build roads with drainage systems.

While thanking the Speaker and members of the Abia State House of Assembly for being key players in the success of his administration, the Governor assured that he will continue to work selflessly for Ndi Abia till the end of his tenure.

“I want to thank members of the House of Assembly for their support. Without their support, it will be difficult to get the funds to do these roads. I want to ask them to continue to support us because the power we hold is in trust for the people and the essence of Government is to do that which will lead to a better life for the people”, the Governor said.

Speaking, the Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu said that the road is very critical to the residents of the area in particular and the people of Aba in general, adding that the continuous commissioning of roads by the present administration is proof that the administration has fulfilled its campaign promises. He assured that the Governor will continue to commission more roads until 2023.

Also Speaking, the Speaker Abia State House of Assembly, Chief Chinedum Orji, Chairman, House Committee on Works, Ginger Onwusibe, and other members said, based on the achievements of the Governor, they will do everything within their powers to assist him to do more of such roads for the people.

They said anyone who does not appreciate the efforts of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in infrastructural development does not love Abia State, pointing out that the House is proud of him and will continue to support him in taking Abia to higher heights.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Works, Elder Bob Ogu said the road is very important to the economic growth of the area and State, adding that street lights will be installed soonest while the road will connect the Ogbor Hill area of Aba.

In an address presented on behalf of the Chairman, Osisiọma Ngwa LGA, Christian Kamalu, the Deputy Chairman thanked the Governor for the show of love to the people and said they will not take it for granted.

He said the people of Osisiọma deeply appreciate Governor Ikpeazu’s benevolence to the Council and listed several other roads constructed and delivered by the Governor including the ones currently under construction.

In their various speeches, former Commissioner for Transport & Housing, Prince Enyinnaya Ubani, President of the Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ACCIMA), Sir Lawrence Obetta, the Chairman Landlords Association, Immaculate Heart Avenue Road, Aba, Prince Nwaeze and a representative of SS Anthony & Jude Catholic Parish, Rev Fr Francis Onuoha, thanked the Governor and noted that the development will help checkmate the activities of hoodlums in the area as security agents can now patrol the vicinity seamlessly.

The Secretary to the State Government, Barr Chris Ezem, Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, State PDP Chairman, Sir Alwell Asiforo Okere, Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the Deputy Governor, Sir Don Ubani, the state Chairman, Abia State Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Joseph Nwabeke among other stakeholders and interest groups witnessed the ceremony.



