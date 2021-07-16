I’m Not Involved In Any Plot Against Nnamdi Kanu – Governor Obiano

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The Governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano has denied being involved in a rumoured plot that allegedly led to the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

On Thursday, a report went viral that Obiano alongside Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige and Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike were part of an alleged plot to capture Kanu in order to protect their political interests.

However, in a statement made available to POLITICS NIGERIA on Friday, signed by his media aide, James Eze, Obiano disclosed that he has no hand in any plot and described the report as ‘false’.

The statement read in part; “Our attention has been drawn to a story in Saharareporters.com alleging that the Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano was involved in the plot to kidnap and repatriate Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) from Kenya to Nigeria.”

“The general public is enjoined to disregard that story because it is totally false without the tinniest grain of truth.”

“The governor of Anambra State had no hand in any plot against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.It should be crystal clear to anyone that the Federal Government of Nigeria headed by Muhammadu Buhari as the President and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, does not need the assistance of a governor who has no control over any security and intelligence architecture to do whatever it wants to do.”

“The report is therefore a deliberate act of mischief that should be ignored by the general public.”



