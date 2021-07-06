Indian Security Guard Shoots Customer Who Tried To Enter Bank Without Face Mask (Pix)

A customer who tried to enter a bank without wearing a mask has been shot and seriously injured by an armed security guard, according to reports.

The shocking incident took place at a branch of Bank of Baroda in Bareilly in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Maskless customer Rajesh Kumar tried to enter the branch at around 11.30am on Friday June 25. The security guard, Keshav Prasad Mishra, tried to stop him coming in and an angry argument ensued.

Mr Kumar was rushed to hospital while Mishra – who reportedly worked for a third party security firm – has been taken into custody by police.

Mishra told arresting officers that he had to open fire when the customer tried to forcibly enter the premises.

Rajesh’s wife Priyanka told the Times of India, “My husband had gone to the Bank of Baroda branch where he holds his account to update his passbook. He was not wearing a mask and was denied entry.

“After some time,” she added, “he returned with a mask, but the same guard again denied him entry, saying it was lunch time”

She said that there was a brief scuffle between the guard and her husband during which Mr Kumar was shot .

“No one at the bank helped my husband,” she said, “who made a call on my daughter’s mobile phone and informed us about the incident.

“I rushed to the bank where my husband was lying on the floor while none of the bank officials bothered to help him. I took him to hospital in an e-rickshaw.”

A statement from the bank reads: “We deeply regret the unfortunate firing incident that took place at Station Road Branch, Bareilly today as a result of a reported altercation between the guard and the victim.

“The injured [man] has been immediately admitted in the district hospital and is reportedly out of danger. The bank has extended every support (financial and otherwise) to the aggrieved family.”

“The guard, who was privately outsourced, has been immediately relieved of his duties and has also been arrested by the police. The bank is working with the police authorities in their investigations.

“We are also conducting an internal investigation through the Bank’s security officials in order to ensure that any such random incident also does not happen in future and Customer safety is always ensured”.



