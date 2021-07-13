INEC: PDP Lauds Onochie’s Rejection, Urges Buhari Not To Re-Present Her

Temidayo Akinsuyi

LAGOS-The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the rejection of the nomination of Lauretta Onochie, as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the National Assembly.

Chairman of the Committee, Kabiru Gaya, in his report, said Onochie who is the Special Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, did not satisfy the provisions of the Federal Character principles.

Speaking with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s National Publicity Secretary described it as a triumph of the will of Nigerians and a victory for democracy.

The party also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to look for another credible Nigerian to fill the position and not re-present Onochie, who has an affinity with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Senate again.

“Her rejection by the Senate is the triumph of the will of Nigerians and a victory for our democracy. We hope that President Muhammadu Buhari will respect the will of Nigerians as represented by the National Assembly by not re-presenting her for confirmation”.

“We believe that in a country of over 200 million people, we can always find a competent Nigeria that is not partisan to be nominated into INEC as a national commissioner,” he said.

