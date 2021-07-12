Infidelity: Two Kenyan Men Agree To Exchange Their Wives As Settlement

In a surprising turn of events, two middle-aged men are alleged to have mutually agreed to exchange their wives as a way of settling their differences.

Josh Odour and Sakis from Busia County in western Kenya, traded wives and their kids after Sakis and Odour’s wife decided to make their secret affair public. According to KDRTV, Odour first heard that his wife was cheating with Sakis but he did not believe it.

However, he was later shocked to find his wife at Sakis’ place cleaning the dishes. There, the wife told him she had moved on with the Boda Boda operator. In retaliation, Oduor is alleged to have lured Sakis’ wife who had gone back to her parent’s home and convinced her to get married to him. The lady agreed and the two even went to inform the police about their new unions.

Odour says he is already eager to impregnate his new wife as supplement for the two she has. He added that he will do this because he was used to having three children in the house. However, on his rival, Odour said he will have to wait a little bit longer if he wanted a kid from his new wife as she was on a long family planning method.

