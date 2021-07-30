Infinix Hot 10i Unboxing And First Impressions + Price (Photos)

Infinix Hot 10i ‘Mist copper’ Unboxing

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=22lmDjfuPiQ

The Infinix Hot 10i is the latest addition to Infinix’s ever growing fondness for the number ’10’ and it is your typical low entry level smartphone, as its price suggest. There’s a lot of misinformation about the specs of the Hot 10i , directly from Infinix Nigeria’s social media handles. Major platforms like Pointek and Jumia also have their facts wrong. Contrary to what you may have seen/heard, we don’t get Helio G70 CPU or the same Helio P65 CPU that shipped with the Hot 10i variant in Asia (Code name – X659B), on the African variant of the Hot 10i (Code name – X658E). It ships with Helio G25 CPU and currently retails at the price of N56,200 ($110). Hot 10i gets even more complicated, with the 2GB/32GB version that bears a completely different code name (Infinix PR652B) and ships with an underpowered Spreadtrum UNISOC SC9863a 28nm CPU. It retails for N51,400 ($100). The low end market is not all that competitive but the Redmi 9C and Vivo Y1s offer better value for less money, despite not spotting a fingerprint sensor.

Infinix Hot 10i Specs

• 6.52″ HD+ TFT Display

• Plastic Back

• MediaTek Helio G25 CPU (2GB/64GB)

• Spreadtrum UNISOC SC9863a CPU (2GB/32GB)

• 13MP + QVGA Back Camera

• 8MP Front Camera

• 2GB + 64GB RAM/Storage

• 6000mAh Battery (No Fast Charging)

• Android 11 Go Edition

• 164.3 x 76.2 x 9.56mm

• No Gyroscope