Infinix Manufactures Laptops Launches Inbook X1 And X1 Pro

The Mobiles Giants of African Infinix Mobile has officially moved further into the laptop market .

infinix as a brand is know for providing good quality products for affordable price……..

Below is the specification for your view

Operating System

Windows 10 Home

Dimensions

Width 323.5 mm

Depth 219.5mm

Height 16.3mm

Weight 1.48 kg

Display

Size 14 inches

Type IPS

Aspect Ratio16:9

Resolution 1920*1080

Maximum Brightness 300 nits

Colour Gamut 100% sRGB

Viewing Angle 178 degrees

*colour gamut、contrast ratio、 brightness、viewing angle are typical value.

Processor

Intel® Core™ i3-1005G1

Intel® Core™ i5-1035G1

Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus up to 64EU.

Memory

8 GB/16 GB

Storage

256GB/512 GB PCIe SSD

*The actual capacity after formatting may be less.

Battery

MaterialLithium polymer

Capacity55 Wh

Connectivity

Wi-Fi (X1)IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac,160MHz

2.4GHz and 5GHz

Wi-Fi (X1 Pro)IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax,160MHz

WiFi. 6,2.4GHz and 5GHz

2×2 MIMO

Bluetooth BT 5.1

Bluetooth BT 5.2

Ports

USB-C x 1 (support data, charging and DisplayPort)

USB 3.0 × 2 / USB 2.0 x 1

HDMI × 1

SD card slot x 1

camera switch x 1

3.5 mm Headset and Microphone Jack x 1

Keyboard and Touchpad

Full-size Backlit Chiclet Keyboard

Touchpad with Multi-touch

Camera

720P HD camera

Audio

tweeter：0.8W x 2

base：1.5W x 2

DTS audio processing

Microphone x 2

In The Box

Inbook X1

65W USB-C Power Adapter

USB-C Charger Cable

Quick Start Guide

Warranty Card