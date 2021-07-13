Infinix Manufactures Laptops Launches Inbook X1 And X1 Pro

The Mobiles Giants of African Infinix Mobile has officially moved further into the laptop market .
infinix as a brand is know for providing good quality products for affordable price……..
Below is the specification for your view
Operating System
Windows 10 Home
Dimensions
Width 323.5 mm
Depth 219.5mm
Height 16.3mm
Weight 1.48 kg
Display
Size 14 inches
Type IPS
Aspect Ratio16:9
Resolution 1920*1080
Maximum Brightness 300 nits
Colour Gamut 100% sRGB
Viewing Angle 178 degrees
*colour gamut、contrast ratio、 brightness、viewing angle are typical value.
Processor
Intel® Core™ i3-1005G1
Intel® Core™ i5-1035G1
Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus up to 64EU.
Memory
8 GB/16 GB
Storage
256GB/512 GB PCIe SSD
*The actual capacity after formatting may be less.
Battery
MaterialLithium polymer
Capacity55 Wh
Connectivity
Wi-Fi (X1)IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac,160MHz
2.4GHz and 5GHz
Wi-Fi (X1 Pro)IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax,160MHz
WiFi. 6,2.4GHz and 5GHz
2×2 MIMO
Bluetooth BT 5.1
Bluetooth BT 5.2
Ports
USB-C x 1 (support data, charging and DisplayPort)
USB 3.0 × 2 / USB 2.0 x 1
HDMI × 1
SD card slot x 1
camera switch x 1
3.5 mm Headset and Microphone Jack x 1
Keyboard and Touchpad
Full-size Backlit Chiclet Keyboard
Touchpad with Multi-touch
Camera
720P HD camera
Audio
tweeter：0.8W x 2
base：1.5W x 2
DTS audio processing
Microphone x 2
In The Box
Inbook X1
65W USB-C Power Adapter
USB-C Charger Cable
Quick Start Guide
Warranty Card