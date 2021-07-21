Inflation: High Cost Of Food, Bread, Soft Drinks – A Nairaland Member Cries Out!

The rate of inflation of general commodities especially food items is alarming to me . I have been in the southeastern part of the country since the end of January and some commodities like bread, soft drinks and even food have inflated by up to 50% since January. Please I am really confused about this situation.

And also surprisingly no one is talking about it..

Economists and analysts in the house is there any particular reason for this fast inflation… Is it oil?, naira? Incompetence? Or even corruption? Fulani herdsmen? flood? I am really being sincere with my question!

Good afternoon.