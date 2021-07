Newspaper Headlines: Journalists take stand against controversial media bills

July 12, 2021. 07:55

by Ayodele Oluwafemi

A message from the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) about the adverse effects of the controversial media bills in the national assembly dominated the cover pages of Nigerian newspapers.

https://www.thecable.ng/newspaper-headlines-journalists-take-stand-against-controversial-media-bills