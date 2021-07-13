Infrastructure: ‘Buhari Not Discriminating Against Ndigbo’ — Hon. Kalu (Pics, Video)

Hon. Benjamin Kalu, the member representing Bende Federal Constituency and Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for equitable distribution of infrastructure across the country, saying people of the South East are not discriminated against.

He made this known recently while commissioning erosion and gully prone sections at Federal Polytechnic Nekede Imo state, which was one of the ecological projects awarded by President Muhammadu Buhari in the first and second quarter of 2019.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ur6JGl48vN8

ABN TV reports that the lawmaker represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the project commissioning in Imo State.

While dispelling allegations of discrimination against Ndigbo in infrastructure, he noted that the construction of new runway for Abuja and Enugu airports, Development of capacity at the Eastern ports, Energizing Economies Programme which involved taking clean and reliable energy to markets across the country such as Ariaria Main Market in Aba amongst many other projects are indications that the administration cares about the region.

He said the demonstration of readiness by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to complete the ongoing Second Niger Bridge before 2023, the East-West road, the Sovereign Wealth Fund state of the art diagnostics laboratory sited in Umuahia, and the recently approved 12billion Naira of Umuahia-Bende-Ohafia road project are indicators that the South East region has immensely benefited in infrastructural development under the current government.

According to Hon. Kalu, the soon-to-be commenced Umuimenyi Nkpa in Bende ecological management, is projected to have bridges and 11-kilo meter roads, numerous construction and reconstructions of schools and others are to the benefit of the region.

On the completion and commissioning of the gully erosion project, he said, “The project which is one of the Nine (Nine) ecological projects approved by Mr. President for the first and second quarter, 2019, was awarded by the Ecological Fund Office Tenders Board on the 27th September 2019. The importance of this project to the Polytechnic cannot be over-emphasized as it is expected to address the devastating effects of erosion and flood menace in the Polytechnic environment.

“The completion of this project underscores the Federal Government’s concerted effort and sincerity of purpose in tackling problems of its citizens and making life more meaningful for the people of our great nation. I have no doubts in my mind that this Federal Government’s intervention will bring a huge relief generally to the Polytechnic Community that have for a very long time suffered the problems of these ecological challenges.”

He said the project will enhance the standard of living of staff and students of the polytechnic by reducing the dangers associated with erosion and persistent flooding that had been experienced in recent times.

Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma represented by his Deputy, Hon. Placid Njoku expressed gratitude to the Federal government for intervening at such a crucial time to the ecological problems facing the Nekede and its surrounding communities.

He said the Federal Government’s intervention has saved them from the hardship associated with the flooding, praising President Buhari for remembering his state in his ecological interventions.

The traditional ruler HRH Eze Dibia (1) of Umudibia Was delighted with the speed with which President Buhari approved, funded, and supervised the complete execution of the project.

In his speech thanked the Federal Government for coming to their rescue, adding that his subjects are grateful for the project.

He also pledged the support of his community to this administration while like “OLIVER TWIST” asked for the second phase of the project to be approved urgently because it has affected their drinking water.

Also speaking, the Rector praised Mr. President for showing great concern about the well-being of the Nakede Federal polytechnics and commended the office of the Secretary to the federation and the ecological fund office for walking the talk.

The governor through the deputy governor used the time to appreciate the intervention of Mr president recently when there were issues of insecurity in the state while assuring investors and Nigerians that Imo is back as one of the most secured states that it used to be.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/07/infrastructure-buhari-not-discriminating-against-ndigbo-hon-ben-kalu-photos-video/

Cc; lalasticlala, Mynd44, Seun, OAM4J