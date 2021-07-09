Insecurity: We Can’t Afford To Disappoint Nigerians ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday reiterated his administration’s resolve in tackle the numerous security challenges in the country, noting that the Federal Government cannot afford to disappoint Nigerians.

Buhari through his media aide, Garba Shehu, condemned the killing of 24 persons in Adamawa on Wednesday, and directed security officials to “redouble their efforts and respond to these security threats promptly and decisively.”

“We can’t afford to disappoint Nigerians that have entrusted their security in our hands,” he said while expressing sadness over the incident which claimed the lives of a vigilante leader and Village Head of Dabna, a village in Dugwaba, Hong Local Government Area of the state.

“This level of savagery, inhumanity and reckless disregard for the sanctity of life cannot go unpunished,” President Buhari said.

The President directed respective agencies under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to immediately assess losses in the community and send support.

He equally raised a high-powered delegation to visit the community to convey his sympathies to the families of victims and the government of the north-eastern state.

Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram Terrorists had on Wednesday stormed Dabna, a farming community three kilometers away from Graha the hometown of the Secretary to the Federal Government, Boss Mustapha.

The community is said to have come under attack in the early hours of yesterday, with insurgents shooting sporadically and setting houses and shops ablaze.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.channelstv.com/2021/07/08/insecurity-we-cant-afford-to-disappoint-nigerians-buhari/amp/