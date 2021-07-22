IPOB In Trouble As US Bank Account Gets Shut Down Over Fraud

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

An account belonging to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB in the United States of America has been shutdown following concerns of suspected fraud.

POLITICS NIGERIA learned that the said account served as a central account for members to pay their monthly dues and contributions to the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

A statement by the head of IPOB directorate, Chika Edoziem revealed that the legal department of the group has directed that another account should be open to serve the same purpose.

Edoziem said that that the group received a report from the bank that some yet to be determined persons reported that they were operating a fraudulent account and subsequently requested that it should be closed down.

Although the group said it is yet to determine those who originated the fraud report, but noted that a new account has been directed by Kanu, through the legal department to be opened.

Edoziem also revealed that the Bank ordered for the account to be shut down over fraud.

The statement read in part: “Following a report to the bank by yet to be identified persons that this account is fraudulent, the bank requested that the account be closed,”.



