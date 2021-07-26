IPOB Members Arrested At Abuja Federal High Court

Some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were arrested by the police on Monday as they converged on the federal high court in Abuja for Nnamdi Kanu’s trial.

The IPOB members were chanting slogans in support of Kanu and demanding his freedom.

Some of them wore Jewish apparel.

There was commotion as the police tried to disperse members of the group.

Some of them were subsequently arrested while others fled.

Kanu’s trial is scheduled to continue today after he was arrested and extradited to Nigeria in June.

He was re-arraigned and remanded in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) upon his extradition to Nigeria.

The IPOB leader is facing charges of treasonable felony for his agitation for an independent Republic of Biafra.

The agitation turned violent as members of the group took up arms, killing security agents and destroying public infrastructure in the south-east.



