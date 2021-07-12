IPOB Propagandist has Totally Ridiculed Biafra Struggle – Uche Mefor

Uche Okafor-Mefor:

Back from Facebook ban. Past few weeks have witnessed lies against innocent people by the overzealous, propagandist IPOB members that actually brought Biafra Restoration project to a ridiculous contempt.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4283218448405327&id=100001516435713&refid=17&_ft_=mf_story_key.4283218448405327%3Atop_level_post_id.4283218448405327%3Atl_objid.4283218448405327%3Acontent_owner_id_new.100001516435713%3Athrowback_story_fbid.4283218448405327%3Atext_formatting.541056033292169%3Astory_location.4%3Athid.100001516435713%3A306061129499414%3A2%3A0%3A1627801199%3A8433064764391748901&__tn__=%2AW-R