IPOB Vows To Lock Down South-East If Nnamdi Kanu Is Not Released By August 8

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) says it will commence a “weekly lockdown” of the south-east if Nnmadi Kanu, its leader, is not released from custody by August 8.

Kanu is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony brought against him by the federal government over his campaign for the Republic of Biafra.

He was released in April 2017 on health grounds but jumped bail after flouting some of the conditions given to him by the court.

Kanu was re-arraigned before Binta Nyako of the federal high court in Abuja on June 29 after being intercepted and extradited to Nigeria. His trial was adjourned till July 26 for a hearing.

On Monday, the trial was adjourned till October 21 owing to the failure of the federal government to produce him in court on Monday.

But in a statement issued on Thursday by Chika Edoziem, IPOB head of directorate, the lockdown will begin on August 9 if Kanu is not freed by August 8.

IPOB said the weekly lockdown is “simply one of the measures we shall put in place to ensure that our leader is released hale and hearty”.

“The directorate of state of the Indigenous People of Biafra is very much aware aware of the strategy of the Fulani Government of Nigeria to subject the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) worldwide Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to Media Trial and to convict him in the public before giving that public conviction an official stamp of the compromised Nigerian Judicial system,” the statement reads.

“The global community knows that Self Determination is not a crime, the Nigerian government knows equally that Self Determination does not constitute any know offence stipulated in their constitution and therefore do not have any case against the leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra (POB).

“In recognition of the above fact and truth, the Directorate of State of IPOB, demands herewith an unconditional and immediate release of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on or before the 8th day of August 2021, failing which we shall commence a weekly LOCKDOWN OF BIAFRA land starting from 9th August, 2021.

“For the avoidance of doubt this total lockdown of Biafra land will take place every Monday until our leader is released unconditionally.

“To all the governors in Biafraland and to all those who are complicit in the abduction of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra from Kenya to Nigeria, those of you who contributed money for the Fulani government of Nigeria to enable them kidnap our leader, pray fervently that his health is not endangered and nothing untoward happens to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu because then the land of Biafra shall not accommodate you and the Biafran people.

“We affirm our readiness to do all that is necessary to secure the immediate release of our leader. It is completely unacceptable to the Indigenous People of Biafra to allow our leader to remain in the hands of the enemy up to October 2021.”



https://www.thecable.ng/just-in-ipob-vows-to-lock-down-south-east-if-nnamdi-kanu-is-not-released-by-august-8/amp?fbclid=IwAR3Z2tTMEoU9CwLgIdkmf84d6Um01iO9wEbgX5onq2ciViqdyYq4W6eGM4Y