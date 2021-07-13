IRoko Tree Blamed As 6 Students Die In College Of Education In 2 Days (Pix, Video)

6 people died in Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Acoed Lagos within 2 days as narrated by students of the institution. A girl and her boyfriend had an accident under the bridge in front of the school gate yesterday night at otto ijanikin lagos. Some student allege that it is more of a spiritual occurrence as an iroko tree was cut down in the school premises. May their soul rest in peace.

