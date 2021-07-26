Is A BSc In Computer Science Still A Lucrative Degree?

[color=#006600][/color]

Computer science is no doubt a very useful course, it permeates almost every facets of life.

Ranging from type writing ťo the complex one’s of Artificial Intelligence etc. It is no doubt inevitably relevant in This planet earth �

Many has divert views esp does who studied or are studying other courses in campus on its relevance.

Many opine that its no more lucrative,

Some has it that its value or even level of tutelage in Nigeria is so pitiable.

Dear Naira landers, I seek your criticism on this topic.

I hope it worth yours time..