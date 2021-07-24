Is ISPON A Recognized Institute?

Good morning house.

Please, I want to further my Safety course career after having certified with HSE level 1&2, and recently I saw Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria (ISPON) online, although I didn’t know much about them but I put in for HSE level 3 through them, few days ago I received mail from them that I’m qualified to undergo training for my application.

It’s said by them that they offering scholarship, that is the training fee should be 100k but now 40k.

Now, my question is; are they genuine and industrially recognized?

I don’t want to fall victim.

Please help, all Safety Reps/Officers/Professionals in the house