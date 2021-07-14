Is It A Good Idea To Switch From Office Technology And Management To Nursing?

Hello � Good Day

Please Help, I don’t know what to do.

I am a graduate of office technology and management ( HND ) and now thinking of going into nursing.

My the Grace Of God I am looking at migrating to canada or UK 2023, but then I need to do something that will enable me get job there, like getting job from home country Nigeria, like nurses do with the help of agencies.

I started looking into nursing profession. I enrolled in a tutorial and started taking science subjects. I’ll be writing the upcoming waec.

I choose nursing because I felt it’s easy to find job over there. But it will take me years to study, plus I gave no science background. and I have to go leave in the school during this period. I’m in my 30’s married with kids

What course can I take up on that will be easy for me to get job abroad with my HND certificate?

This gives me sleepness night and makes me think alot. It’s really affecting my mental health.