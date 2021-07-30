Is It Permissible To Throw Grains Of Corn After Prayer?

Question:

Does throwing grains of corn conform with Islam after prayers?

Answer

All praise belongs to Allah.

He asked that after we have supplicated, can we throw corn or guinea corn — like (what they call) “garri adua”? This is not part of Islam. It is not part of Islam. It is the person that does it that you will ask where he found it. You know we do not instruct you to do it. So, it is the person who does that you will ask where he found it. It is not part of Islam.

What Allah says is: “O you who believe! Do your duty to Allah and fear Him. Seek the means of approach to Him, and strive hard in His Cause as much as you can. So that you may be successful.” (Surah Al-Maeda, Verse 35

As regard implementing this verse, you may have given something out in charity (before making supplication) or you may first observe fast or first give alms to the poor, then you will now supplicate that “O Allah, consider these good deeds that I have done, do this specific thing for me”.

This is what conforms with the Sunnah of the prophet — may the peace and blessings of Allah be upon him. We call that “At-tawasul bi-Ala’mmal solihat” — using our good deeds as a means to approach Allah.

So it is not that after supplication, you will now start throwing maize. We are Muslims. So there are lot of laws and evidences. We will not just innovate lies with our brains.



Dr Sharafuddeen Gbadebo Raji

Extracted from Radio Fiqhu fid-deen (Episode 98) by Amuletola