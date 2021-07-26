Is This Query Letter Necessary For Absenteeism From Saturday’s Exercise

Help! Is This Query Letter Necessary? Absenteeism From Saturday’s Exercise Session

My Boss is at it again, this time he gave more than 16 staff queries for absenteeism from Saturday’s Exercise Session, which is not part of our employment agreement.

On Saturday, we are mandated to come to the office from 6: 00 am to 8: 00 am for one hour of exercise.

I don’t turn up for Saturday’s Exercise Session due to the security and transport fare challenge

Transport Fare

Saturday’s exercise session is taking a toll on me financially, I spend N600 daily to and from work, Monday to Friday. My take-home-pay is not up to Nigeria’s minimum wage

Adding Saturday to my transport budget would drain me financially

Security

I am mindful of the security situation in my area. On more than one occasion, people have been robbed/killed at an early hour in the morning, giving rise to fear and security consciousness

My question is, why are Nigerian Boss’ this Heartless? Was it perversity we longed to address this? What hope lies in secrecy if Boss’ continue to treat employees like a slave?